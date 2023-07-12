Home Special Sections TV Week – July 15, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – July 15, 2023 July 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/bpmv/ View Comments Editor's Picks City of Vanceburg plans ‘Party in the Park’ Ledger Independent - July 13, 2023 VANCEBURG — City of Vanceburg’s Party in the Park will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Veteran’s Park. White case bound to grand jury Ledger Independent - July 13, 2023 The case involving a Maysville man charged with attempted murder has been bound to the grand jury. Mercy award recipient announced Ledger Independent - July 13, 2023 Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced that Kelli Gross has been recognized as the facility’s 2023 Mercy Award winner. Couple charged with theft from fire department Ledger Independent - July 12, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — A couple has been indicted after allegedly embezzling more than $100,000 from the Robertson County Fire Department. Landfill renamed for former judge-executive Ledger Independent - July 12, 2023 The Maysville-Mason County Landfill will soon be named after former Mason County Judge-Executive James L. “Buddy” Gallenstein. Load more