KYTC increases reward for help catching copper wire thieves Ledger Independent - April 17, 2023 FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has doubled the reward being offered in the battle against thieves who have been stealing copper wire from interstate highway lighting systems. KYTC, KSP reveal 2022 highway fatality count decreases Ledger Independent - April 17, 2023 FRANKFORT — Highway fatalities in Kentucky decreased last year for the first time since 2018. While the reduction demonstrates a positive step, state officials encourage motorists to practice safe driving behaviors to prevent avoidable deaths. More new voters added as Ky primary nears Ledger Independent - April 17, 2023 Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said last week that voter registration remains steady as the May 16 primary election approaches. Ion Center is spreading awareness throughout Buffalo Trace Ledger Independent - April 14, 2023 April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Maysville Ion Center plans to spread awareness throughout the Buffalo Trace area. MC Sheriff, deputies staying busy Ledger Independent - April 14, 2023 Over the last several months, the Mason County Sheriff's Department has seen a rise in "dog calls" in the area.