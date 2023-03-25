Home Special Sections TV Week – March 25, 2023 Special Sections TV Week – March 25, 2023 March 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/gohy View Comments Editor's Picks Improvement project set for Ky. 8 in Bracken Ledger Independent - March 27, 2023 A safety improvement project on Kentucky 8will begin on Monday, April 17, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Massie to host “Academy Day” Ledger Independent - March 27, 2023 U.S. Representative Thomas Massie said he will host his annual “Academy Day” event on Saturday, April 29, at the Marriott Cincinnati Airport in Hebron. Bracken man who shot and killed dog awaits sentencing Ledger Independent - March 25, 2023 (This version includes clarifications from the original story.) Three indicted by Bracken grand jury Ledger Independent - March 25, 2023 A Michigan man has been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury after he allegedly wrote a bad check to purchase a truck. MCMS student places in the top 10 of Amazing Shake nationals Ledger Independent - March 24, 2023 Mason County Middle School recently sent four students to the Amazing Shake nationals, one of which placed in the top 10. Load more