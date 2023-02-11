Home Special Sections TV Week – Feb. 11, 2023 Special Sections TV Week – Feb. 11, 2023 February 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/xyas View Comments Editor's Picks MCTC to Host 13th Annual Farm and Family Night Ledger Independent - February 11, 2023 Maysville Community and Technical College will host the 13th annual Farm and Family Night event on March 7, 2023, from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on the Maysville Campus. MRMC celebrates 40 years of care Ledger Independent - February 10, 2023 Meadowview Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Construction of CSX office complex underway Ledger Independent - February 10, 2023 Construction on the new office complex for CSX, a railroad company, in Maysville is ongoing and the facility is expected to be in use within a couple of months. Man sentenced for anglers’ deaths Ledger Independent - February 9, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio —A man accused of causing the death of two fishermen along the Ohio River in 2020 has been sentenced in connection with the incident. Po Ramblin Boys return to Years of Farming Ledger Independent - February 6, 2023 Returning to Years of Farming at Double S Entertainment, 150 Foster Street, Flemingsburg, for the seventh time on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., are winners of 2023 SPBGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year Po Ramblin Boys. Load more