TV Week – Nov. 19, 2022

November 19, 2022

https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/vjwf

Editor's Picks

Dunbar receives KLC Training Award
Ledger Independent - November 23, 2022
The Kentucky League of Cities presented Maysville City Clerk/ABC Administrator Lisa Dunbar with a Level III Master of City Governance award recenlty.

Temporary lane, road closures scheduled
Ledger Independent - November 23, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists to watch for lane closures, delays, and traffic changes across the commonwealth this week.

Stay alert to avoid scams this holiday season
Ledger Independent - November 21, 2022
Nov. 16 marked the seventh annual Utility Scams Awareness Day when Louisville Gas and Electric Company, Kentucky Utilities Company and Old Dominion Power Company join fellow utilities to raise awareness about common scams and how to avoid them.

Fire takes out trucks at local business
Ledger Independent - November 19, 2022
The Orangeburg Fire Department responded to a fire scene early Thursday morning at Maysville Materials Plant.

Frontier Christmas returns on Dec. 3
Ledger Independent - November 18, 2022
Visitors have a chance to slow down time as they walk through history and experience preparing for Christmas in a simpler but more meaningful way in Frontier Christmas in Old Washington.