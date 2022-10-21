Home Special Sections Fall Senior Sports Special Sections Fall Senior Sports October 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/eqvi View Comments Editor's Picks Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition planning to build emergency shelters Ledger Indenpendent - October 21, 2022 The Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition partnered with Welcome House has plans in the works to build two emergency shelters in Mason County. HSBT ready for “Run For Your Life” fundraiser Ledger Indenpendent - October 21, 2022 The 13th annual Run For Your Life will be held on Oct. 29, but has been moved to a daytime event due to safety concerns by the Maysville Police Department. Early voting begins next week Ledger Indenpendent - October 21, 2022 Area voters will go to the polls in less than a month to select those who will serve in offices ranging from U.S. Senator to City Commissioner. Local counties enact burn bans Ledger Indenpendent - October 19, 2022 While falling leaves make for a picturesque autumn, the lack of rain also makes them a potential fuel for fire. Maysville native found, victim of Hurricane Ian Ledger Indenpendent - October 19, 2022 FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends of a Fort Myers Beach theater usher were mourning her death after authorities found her body this weekend, about 1½ weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed her house. Load more