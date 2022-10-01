Local woman shares story of survivng breast cancer October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a local survivor shares the story of her journey with a cancer that currently affects one out of eight women in the United States.

Lions off to 4-2 start after win at Pendleton BUTLER — Austin Howard had a noticeable limp Friday, yet he claimed nothing was wrong.

HOW YOU SEE IT Skip the vote

Maysville awarded grant for riverfront improvements Maysville officials received good news Monday when they learned the city will receive a grant valued at more than $1.5 million.

Cummins Nature Preserve to host Pumpkin Glow Cummins Nature Preserve is hosting its annual ‘Pumpkin Glow’ event on Oct. 28-30, from 7-10 each evening.

Fleming County 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club begins new program The Fleming County 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club will begin the new program year at our Horse Club Kickoff Club Meeting, October 11, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Fleming County Extension Office.