October 01, 2022
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a local survivor shares the story of her journey with a cancer that currently affects one out of eight women in the United States.
Energy guys, every team needs them.
Anderson Co. 44, Lou. Jeffersontown 19
BUTLER — Austin Howard had a noticeable limp Friday, yet he claimed nothing was wrong.
Skip the vote
Maysville officials received good news Monday when they learned the city will receive a grant valued at more than $1.5 million.
Cummins Nature Preserve is hosting its annual ‘Pumpkin Glow’ event on Oct. 28-30, from 7-10 each evening.
The Fleming County 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club will begin the new program year at our Horse Club Kickoff Club Meeting, October 11, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Fleming County Extension Office.
BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County grand jury met earlier this month and returned several indictments.