September 10, 2022
https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/ilpc
September 10, 2022
September 10, 2022
Adair Co. 56, Clinton Co. 6
September 10, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG – Only fitting that a day a full moon settles in provides a wild football game.
September 09, 2022
Tailgating has been a sporting tradition for decades. For many fans, football and tailgating go hand in hand. However, poor food handling procedures at your tailgating party could result in a food-borne illness. Take the following precautions to keep you and your visitors safe from food-borne illnesses.
September 09, 2022
Sept. 6, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:
September 09, 2022
When Jason Butler first took over the Mason County girls’ golf team in 2017, getting enough players to qualify as a team was a chore.
September 09, 2022
As I said in my last article, few decisions have been as controversial as the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. As such I could not cover everything in one article. Last time I discussed the courts and politicians, but the new ruling has also set off the Internet warriors who have spewed their hatred towards anyone who might disagree with them.
September 09, 2022
Dear Editor,
September 09, 2022
Isn’t grief like a thunderstorm? There are those times the thunder rumbles til you stop your ears, and you are sure it’ll send everything else crashing in a split second. You have no vision of life with clear blue skies, and what was once a haven of rest and dreams is only blackness with dark tornado clouds as far as you can see. When lightning strikes, there are only more dark rolling clouds that give you glimpses of the sky beyond.