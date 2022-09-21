Lady Royals win first region golf title since 2012 Things have been building up for the Mason County girls’ golf team throughout the season.

Babz Bites: The Pawpaw A culinary adventure road-trip took my husband, Alex, and myself across creeks, rivers, hills, hollars and railroad tracks of the Ohio River Valley. I had my heart set on going to the Ohio Pawpaw Festival for several years now and nothing was going to postpone it another year.

Shelter Dogs of the Week Reintroducing Ruger! Ruger is an amazing fellow and after featuring him once with no adopters in sight, we decided to give him a second chance.

Kentucky Prep Football AP Polls LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Royals 3-peat, Owens wins individual title GRAYSON — When they lost four of their top eight golfers last season, one might think Mason County was rebuilding.

Kenton statue revealed A statue of pioneer Simon Kenton was unveiled Saturday in Old Washington during the Simon Kenton Festival.

National Preparedness Month: Are you prepared for a disaster? September is National Preparedness Month. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company join the Federal Emergency Management Agency and organizations across the country to educate and empower others to prepare for and respond to all types of emergencies.