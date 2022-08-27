August 27, 2022
August 27, 2022
August 27, 2022
Allen Co.-Scottsville 47, Monroe Co. 13
August 27, 2022
MT. STERLING – The message at halftime was pretty simple for Mason County.
August 27, 2022
OLIVE HILL — A severe lightning storm delayed the start of Fleming County and West Carter Friday night, but the thunder did not show up until after the storm had passed.
August 27, 2022
BROOKSVILLE — After losing their starting quarterback and leading rusher from last season, Bracken County stepped up and put up a W in a season opening 8-6 victory over Lewis County.
August 26, 2022
School bells are ringing, or more accurately, they are about to ring for the first time in two and a half hours. It’s true; after a term of homeschooling, we are having school again in our little country school! A narrow strip of woods lies between the school and us. The children love the winding path down the ravine, across the bridge over the trickling stream, and back up the next hill to school.
August 26, 2022
Mason County Circuit Clerk Kirk Tolle,said the following Jurors are scheduled to report for jury duty in Mason County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 9 a.m. for the term ending in March, 2023:
August 26, 2022
AUGUSTA — There are few things more pleasing than the aroma of fresh baked goods. It evokes a feeling of comfort and anticipation that few people can resist.
August 26, 2022
The multi-billion-dollar NCAA football business begins again on August 27 when 13 games will be nationally televised. Three PAC-12 schools are on the richest list: University of Southern California, University of Washington and the University of Oregon.