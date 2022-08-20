August 20, 2022
“My food,” said Jesus, “is to do the will of him who sent me and to finish his work.” John 4:34
Mann Brothers LLC to Paiton Land Co LLC, Lots two and three Industrial Park, $1,685,000.
Life and the world are always changing. What you can do today is not guaranteed for tomorrow. Do what you enjoy while you can.
“Anxious parents are no longer allowing their kids to go to slumber parties,” announced a blurb in the August 16 “New York Post.”
The best news of the week for all Americans is that Liz Cheney lost.
GRAYSON – Any time Fleming County and Greenup County meet on the football field you better get your popcorn ready.
VANCEBURG — The Gene Peterson era in Vanceburg has begun, and no better way to start than a 40-14 dominating win over Morgan County.
This is my second go-around with this story. I had finished my column Wednesday and hit the “print” button so my Bride could proofread it, and with legerdemain worthy of Merlin the Wizard, the file disappeared. Poof. All gone.
It is a busy time of year for Kentucky families as students get back into the routine of school, and many after-school activities get into full swing. With each new school year comes new opportunities, chances to achieve higher levels of learning and the potential for new and great experiences. I wish all students, teachers, school staff and parents a wonderful year!