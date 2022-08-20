Satiated with His work “My food,” said Jesus, “is to do the will of him who sent me and to finish his work.” John 4:34

Mason County Property Transfers Mann Brothers LLC to Paiton Land Co LLC, Lots two and three Industrial Park, $1,685,000.

Do what you enjoy while you can Life and the world are always changing. What you can do today is not guaranteed for tomorrow. Do what you enjoy while you can.

Are you losing sleep over slumber parties? “Anxious parents are no longer allowing their kids to go to slumber parties,” announced a blurb in the August 16 “New York Post.”

Goodbye, Cheney — not goodbye, inflation The best news of the week for all Americans is that Liz Cheney lost.

Fleming’s furious rally falls just short to Greenup GRAYSON – Any time Fleming County and Greenup County meet on the football field you better get your popcorn ready.

Lions open Peterson era with win VANCEBURG — The Gene Peterson era in Vanceburg has begun, and no better way to start than a 40-14 dominating win over Morgan County.

Maysville Arts and Culture — It Must Be In The Water This is my second go-around with this story. I had finished my column Wednesday and hit the “print” button so my Bride could proofread it, and with legerdemain worthy of Merlin the Wizard, the file disappeared. Poof. All gone.