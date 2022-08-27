Dinner and movie fundraiser for the Russell planned If you are looking for a unique evening, plan on spending Friday, Sept. 16 at the Russell Theatre in downtown Maysville.

Think The Robots Can Run The World Better Than Man? Good Luck The End Times are near. I didn’t believe it at first, but now I have seen the proof. Hollywood Mega-Producer/Writer/Director James Cameron tried to warn us back in the 80s what would happen once machines became self-aware in his documentary “The Terminator.”

Will less than 2% of Americans fix our financial problems? According to the IRS, a $400,000 or more annual household income represents America’s top 1.8 percent income-earners. Per IRS Publication 6292, there were 154 million tax returns filed in 2019, thus approximately 2.8 million people earn over $400,000.

The right environment to flourish “May the Lord cause you to flourish, both you and your children.” Psalm 115:14

Princess Di: Has it really been 25 years? Believe it or not, August 31 is the 25th anniversary of the traffic accident that robbed the world of the effervescent Diana, Princess of Wales.