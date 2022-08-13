SK Festival set for Sept. 17-18 Those who yearn for a time and place when life was simpler will want to visit Old Washington next month for the Simon Kenton Festival.

Mason County Property Transfers Michael E. Hamm and Lisa V. Hamm to Jon R. Qualls and Julie D. Qualls, 4051 Clarks Run Road, $350,000.

The Word Games People Play Jeff stopped me Thursday afternoon and asked if I had ever heard of a game called “Weaver.” I had not, so he instructed me to go to online to see an example.

Lawson hired as assistant professor at Ohio State University The Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University is pleased to share that Dr. Cara Lawson will join our department as an assistant professor in agricultural communication. She will begin on August 15, 2022.

Your new normal and resetting your life People who have lost their houses and cars and everything they’ve worked for all their lives may feel like giving up. Some do. After thirty or forty years they don’t feel like they have it within them to rebuild and try again. Some have no choice but to live the life they’ve been handed. Financially they don’t have an option.

Don’t be too quick to say no to Uncle Joe I fail to understand why so many people have long made such a big deal about Joe Biden’s lousy poll numbers.

America the scary If you weren’t fearful of government before this week, you should be scared to death by now.

MRMC earns five-star rating For the second time in two years Meadowview Regional Medical Center has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.