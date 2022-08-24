Home Special Sections Seasons Summer 2022 Special Sections Seasons Summer 2022 August 24, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/bsyt View Comments Editor's Picks Senator McConnell gives remarks for annual Agriculture Parade Ledger Independent - October 7, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — U.S. Senator for Kentucky, Mitch McConnell visited Flemingsburg for the 2024 Agricultural Parade. Passport to Cultural Exchange: Maysville’s International Festival Returns Ledger Independent - October 5, 2024 The Maysville International Festival is gearing up for its second annual event in downtown Maysville on Oct. 5. Local authorities praise emergency response amidst storm devastation Ledger Independent - October 3, 2024 The devastation of Hurricane Helene has been felt in and around the local area. Day 6: Katrina Campbell Ledger Independent - October 1, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Litrenta indicted by grand jury Ledger Independent - September 29, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — A man arrested for impersonating a peace officer has been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury. Load more