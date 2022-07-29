July 29, 2022
July 29, 2022
July 28, 2022
The B and B Riverboat visited Maysville on Wednesday ,offering cruises for area residents. The boat docked at Limestone Landing.
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022
My father is turning 89 this week and he’s getting especially sentimental of late.
July 28, 2022
I write this sitting at a cafe in front of the Italian Parliament, waiting for the president to resign.
July 28, 2022
The Provost of Maysville Community and Technical College, Dr. Thomas Ware, celebrated his last day at MCTC on Tuesday, July 26.
July 28, 2022
Today’s throwback is of the 1961 Mt. Olivet team that won the Bluegrass league. Pictured, back row, left to right: Tony Overby, Leslie McDowell, Dee Whitaker, Ron Workman, Julian Robinson (manager) and Tuffy Workman. Front row, left to right: Scotty Graves, Bud Clark and Duane Faris. All are deceased excluding: Tuffy Workman, Bud Clark and Duane Faris. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)
July 27, 2022
The Mason County girls’ golf team is headed back to Owensboro.