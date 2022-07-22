On top of things Workers put a new roof on the Mason County Sheriff’s headquarters recently.

Process begins to place Parker House into National Park System Recently, U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown and U.S. Representatives Brad Wenstrup and Joyce Beatty applauded the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources for advancing their legislation which will begin the process of incorporating the John P. Parker House and museum, an important stop on the Underground Railroad, into the National Park System.

MSU scholarship honors Maysville native The Morehead State University community mourns the loss of former professor and dean of MSU’s College of Business, Dr. William “Bill” Whitaker (Class of 1964), who passed away July 11, 2022.

McLaughlin breaks World Record for gold EUGENE, Ore. — Kentucky track and field alumni Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner win gold at World Athletics Championships in the 400-Meter hurdles and 4x100m relay, respectively, with McLaughlin’s win being a world record over the weekend.

Royals golf team starts season off 2-for-2 Mason County’s boys golf team has opened up the season with two wins in two days.

Fleming County District Court July 21, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Mayslick Dinner Bell serves up country dishes with hometown friendliness MAY’S LICK— For many of us, food is associated with family, friends and good memories. Through our meals, we nurture relationships, celebrate milestones and simply stay connected.

Marshall’s Maysville location sets opening date The long-awaited opening of Maysville’s newest retail store is set for early next month, officials said this week.

Here’s a trend that may not bode well for the future of our country: According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 40 percent of 16- to 19-year-olds have summer jobs — down from 75 percent of teens a generation ago.