July 25, 2022
Workers put a new roof on the Mason County Sheriff’s headquarters recently.
July 25, 2022
Recently, U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown and U.S. Representatives Brad Wenstrup and Joyce Beatty applauded the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources for advancing their legislation which will begin the process of incorporating the John P. Parker House and museum, an important stop on the Underground Railroad, into the National Park System.
July 25, 2022
The Morehead State University community mourns the loss of former professor and dean of MSU’s College of Business, Dr. William “Bill” Whitaker (Class of 1964), who passed away July 11, 2022.
July 24, 2022
EUGENE, Ore. — Kentucky track and field alumni Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner win gold at World Athletics Championships in the 400-Meter hurdles and 4x100m relay, respectively, with McLaughlin’s win being a world record over the weekend.
July 24, 2022
Mason County’s boys golf team has opened up the season with two wins in two days.
July 23, 2022
July 21, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:
July 23, 2022
MAY’S LICK— For many of us, food is associated with family, friends and good memories. Through our meals, we nurture relationships, celebrate milestones and simply stay connected.
July 23, 2022
The long-awaited opening of Maysville’s newest retail store is set for early next month, officials said this week.
July 23, 2022
Here’s a trend that may not bode well for the future of our country: According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 40 percent of 16- to 19-year-olds have summer jobs — down from 75 percent of teens a generation ago.
July 23, 2022
According to the Washington Examiner, 2022 has handed New York City an alarming spike in citizen complaints about outdoor odors.