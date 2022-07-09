July 09, 2022
Edwin M. Rust II and Haley N. Rust to Thomas McQueen, 8069 Stonelick Road, $115,000.
July 6, Judge Brian C. McCloud Presiding:
“The Federal Reserve should be abolished because it is immoral, unconstitutional, impractical, promotes bad economics and undermines liberty.” –Ron Paul
Proper watering is an important part of gardening. Lasting damage can occur when leaves and stems wilt. Regular watering helps keep plants and trees growing. Flower and fruit the following spring will be much better with regular watering, and so will fall color. Vegetable gardeners know that even short periods of dryness will permanently stunt some plants, limit fruit size, and cause plants to bolt or go dormant too soon. Landscape plants are no different; they’ll thrive much better with well-timed watering.
‘The Heart is a Lonely Hunter’ is on the television and it would be good for a lot of people to watch it when they have the time.
Spots still remain for the Cincinnati Reds baseball/softball camp coming to Maysville July 18-22 at Wald Park.
On July 27, 2004 Josh Teegarden was killed at the age of 23 while on a mission trip at Christ Camp for the Blind in Rockcastle County, Kentucky; in honor of his memory his family is hosting their 9th annual 5k walk/run.
July 6, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:
LEXINGTON – Oscar Tshiebwe wanted to change his number, but being turned down didn’t change his goals for the upcoming season.