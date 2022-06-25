June 25, 2022
The Maysville Rotary Club did its part to help beautify the downtown area by planting an assortment of bushes and perennials on Thursday, June 23, that should last for years to come.
June 25, 2022
“Now the LORD God had formed out of the ground all the wild animals and all the birds in the sky. He brought them to the man to see what he would name them; and whatever the man called each living creature, that was its name.” Genesis 2:19
June 25, 2022
He was a news anchor, variety TV show star, AMC movie host, college professor, newspaper columnist, actor, activist and author.
June 25, 2022
June 24, 2022
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
June 24, 2022
The top of the bracket of the championship flight should set up some fireworks.
June 24, 2022
June 24, 2022
HILLSBORO — A Fleming County man has been indicted on an arson charge in connection with a July 2021, house fire, law enforcement officials said.
June 24, 2022
Maysville’s summer cleanup, “Keep Up the Sweep Up,” is set to begin on July 8, city officials said.
June 24, 2022
A report of a fish kill in Limestone Creek at the Newtown Bridge in Maysville led to the discovery of a water main leak, Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said.