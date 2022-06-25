Maysville Rotary Club beautifies downtown Maysville The Maysville Rotary Club did its part to help beautify the downtown area by planting an assortment of bushes and perennials on Thursday, June 23, that should last for years to come.

Animals are gifts “Now the LORD God had formed out of the ground all the wild animals and all the birds in the sky. He brought them to the man to see what he would name them; and whatever the man called each living creature, that was its name.” Genesis 2:19

Clooney’s next act: Restoring historic AME church in Augusta He was a news anchor, variety TV show star, AMC movie host, college professor, newspaper columnist, actor, activist and author.

Richmond vs Liles highlights round 2 of Chippeways The top of the bracket of the championship flight should set up some fireworks.

Fleming man charged with arson HILLSBORO — A Fleming County man has been indicted on an arson charge in connection with a July 2021, house fire, law enforcement officials said.

City cleanup set for next month Maysville’s summer cleanup, “Keep Up the Sweep Up,” is set to begin on July 8, city officials said.