Correction Maysville’s Juneteenth Celebration is set to begin at 1 p.m., at the Maysville Rotary Park. Registration for the three-on-three basketball event is 11 a.m.

COVID numbers continue upward trend Whether it is the warmer weather enticing people to gather in large groups or the latest strain of the virus, COVID-19 numbers remain on the rise locally, health officials said.

City expected to act on JPC solar ordinance in July Maysville City Commission plans to have a final discussion on the solar ordinance sent to it by the Joint Planning Commission later this month and act on the issue in July, City Manager Matt Wallingford said Thursday during the commission’s meeting.

Installing a Butterfly Garden Honeybees, which are native to Europe and introduced to the United States, are important pollinators for home gardens. Numerous pollinator species including native bees, butterflies and moths, beetles, birds and bats benefit our gardens. Sadly, many of the pollinators have suffered from habitat loss, chemical misuse, diseases and parasites.

Protecting our children from the shooters Most federal career politicians end up very wealthy. They make good salaries. They have great health insurance and very nice retirement packages. They typically develop political action committees that cover expenses the government doesn’t pay. When they retire, they can donate campaign funds they have accumulated throughout the years to their own non- profits and administer the funds.

Let’s move to Australia, where they confiscate weapons It’s blasphemy in certain circles to state the obvious, which is that America is not exceptional in every way and that Americans are not the peerless masters of the universe. Heck, I’ll even dare to say that some countries do some things better than we do.

Learning to enjoy life’s real agitations Americans are so angry about so many things — with partisan politics topping the list.

All things pure “For the grace of God has appeared that offers salvation to all people. It teaches us to say “No” to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age, while we wait for the blessed hope—the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave himself for us to redeem us from all wickedness and to purify for himself a people that are his very own, eager to do what is good. “ Titus 2:11-14

Grand-opening of Howard Hanna Real Estate set Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Howard Hanna) will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 16, at 3 p.m.