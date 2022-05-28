Camels top Cardinals, go back-to-back in the 10th Despite graduating nine seniors and losing their starting shortstop in the middle of the season to injury, Campbell County still found a way to win the 10th Region.

Lady Saints season ends with loss to Pendleton MT. STERLING — One team is trying to three-peat in the 10th Region, the other was looking for their first ever regional tournament win.

Bracken gets first region tourney win in a decade MT. STERLING – The list of accomplishments for the 2022 Bracken County softball team continues to grow.

Wood, Boone qualify for state tennis tourney Emily Wood and Bailey Boone will be making a trip to Lexington.

Area track and field athletes find out their fate After an anxious nearly week long wait, area track and field athletes finally found out if they made the KHSAA state track and field meet or not.