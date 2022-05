Mason uses big innings to pull away from St. Patrick St. Patrick was able to give Mason County a scare on the softball diamond Thursday night, but in the end the Lady Royals put things together for a 9-2 victory.

Mandated seeding across the state? It was discussed at the latest KHSAA Board meeting The final KHSAA Board of Control meeting for the 2021-22 school calendar year was held on Wednesday, addressing items for next year and beyond that.

Throwback Thursday This week’s throwback is of Ross Smith, a former Maysville Country Club golf pro. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Reds win second straight series, take 2 of 3 from Brewers CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich bolted out of the box, sprinting around the bases and cruising into third standing up for his first triple of the season.

THE AMISH COOK: Gloria Takes One Day At A Time This is new. All so new. Yes, in the past, there’s been deaths that caused us to weep, but none that so drastically changed every aspect of life. “Is there any minute of the day that I do not think of my beloved Daniel?” I don’t know.