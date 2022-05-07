US Route 52 nears 100 years RIPLEY, Ohio — When you drive through Brown County, you rarely think about the highway you are on.

Slugger Museum hits a home run Outside 800 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, stands a 120-foot exact scale replica of baseball great Babe Ruth’s bat from the early 1900s. Nine feet in diameter and constructed from 68,000 pounds of steel.

Honoring Mike Denham Former State Rep. Mike Denham, a longtime supporter and graduate of Maysville Community and Technical College, sits with his grandson, Mac, on Friday during a program to honor Denham for for his years of service and support of MCTC.

Mason County becomes largest chestnut planting site in U. S. MAYSVILLE—By the time the iconic Nat King Cole song, “The Christmas Song,” more often called “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” was released in 1946, most of the American chestnut trees in the United States were dying of a blight that would eventually wipe out billions of them.

Wisely Investing Your Time Binge-Watching Television Monday I finished watching the Sherlock Holmes-themed television series “Elementary” for the second time. All seven seasons. All 154 episodes. So now where do I turn for entertainment? A little channel surfing might provide the answer.

Hat parade Mason County Senior Citizens meeting on Friday featured a Derby hat contest. Participants paraded to the tune of “Camptown Races,” and “My Old Kentucky Home.” Winners included Anna Lee Gilbert for Most Creative, Patricia White for Most Original, Chasity Morris, facilitator, Vera Craig, Most Unusual, and Nellie Filson, Prettiest.

Limestone C.A.R. Attends 2022 National Convention Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution) was well represented at the annual National Convention for the National Society Children of the American Revolution in Arlington, Virginia on April 22-24.