May 09, 2022
RIPLEY, Ohio — When you drive through Brown County, you rarely think about the highway you are on.
May 08, 2022
Make it 5-for-5.
May 07, 2022
May 07, 2022
Outside 800 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, stands a 120-foot exact scale replica of baseball great Babe Ruth’s bat from the early 1900s. Nine feet in diameter and constructed from 68,000 pounds of steel.
May 07, 2022
Former State Rep. Mike Denham, a longtime supporter and graduate of Maysville Community and Technical College, sits with his grandson, Mac, on Friday during a program to honor Denham for for his years of service and support of MCTC.
May 07, 2022
MAYSVILLE—By the time the iconic Nat King Cole song, “The Christmas Song,” more often called “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” was released in 1946, most of the American chestnut trees in the United States were dying of a blight that would eventually wipe out billions of them.
May 07, 2022
Monday I finished watching the Sherlock Holmes-themed television series “Elementary” for the second time. All seven seasons. All 154 episodes. So now where do I turn for entertainment? A little channel surfing might provide the answer.
May 07, 2022
Mason County Senior Citizens meeting on Friday featured a Derby hat contest. Participants paraded to the tune of “Camptown Races,” and “My Old Kentucky Home.” Winners included Anna Lee Gilbert for Most Creative, Patricia White for Most Original, Chasity Morris, facilitator, Vera Craig, Most Unusual, and Nellie Filson, Prettiest.
May 07, 2022
Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution) was well represented at the annual National Convention for the National Society Children of the American Revolution in Arlington, Virginia on April 22-24.
May 07, 2022
The Maysville Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla is looking for new members, officials with the organization said recently.