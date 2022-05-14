Award-winning columnist to speak in Maysville MAYSVILLE — An award-winning columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Rev. Paul Prather will be speaking in Maysville on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 West Third Street at 4 p.m.

Naomi Judd, Suicide and life’s appointment We’ve all heard of people who have taken their lives by suicide. We typically wonder why? We wonder what was so bad about their lives that they could not cope another day?

Sports on TV (All times Eastern)

Lady Lions take loss, still focused on big picture VANCEBURG — Senior Nights never come easy, especially when a top 50 team in the state is coming in.

Feasting on Home Grown Asparagus As I write this it’s Mother’s Day Sunday, and this morning I was delighted to see some fat asparagus stalks ready for harvest in our asparagus patch! Many years ago we built a raised bed specifically for asparagus, and now we’re getting a dependable crop. Our bed is circular, with two dozen asparagus plants spaced around the perimeter. This allows us to harvest, without compacting the soil in the bed, just enough spears each day for our family’s dinner. We planted daylilies and Black-eyed Susan in the center of our bed, so it’s showy after harvest time.