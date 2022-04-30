Hixson’s Hoardings – Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center As many know, I am not from here.

Poczatek inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Olivia Poczatek of Vanceburg, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Poczatek was initiated at Georgetown College.

Mason County Property Transfers Valerie Berry to Jerry Reed, Lot in Town of Sardis, $14,000.

Despite no-hitter, Bracken rallies past Augusta AUGUSTA — Not much extra motivation is needed when Bracken County and Augusta meet in any sport.

Bed and bath Kitty thinks this place is for the birds. But he stops and takes a break before wandering off again.

Make a Difference by Volunteering at Your Local School Our public schools are shaping the lives of our kids and the future of our commonwealth, and the teachers and school administrators in these schools step-up for Kentuckians daily.