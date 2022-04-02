Panthers take advantage of Royals miscues in error plagued game The Mason County-Fleming County baseball game had a little bit of everything Friday night.

Kentucky’s Tshiebwe named AP men’s college player of year NEW ORLEANS — Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe spent an entire season relentlessly chasing and pulling down seemingly every rebound that came his way — and plenty that didn’t, too.

Local mom starts pregnancy loss support group The loss of a pregnancy can be a devastating family event. The process of grieving is no different than losing a person who’s been in your life for some time and parents often question what happened and why?

G&J to invest $9 million in Maysville facility In a joint announcement Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said the company plans to invest nearly $9 million in a new facility in Maysville.

Demystifying the Mysterious For The Modern Man And Woman As a person with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, the act of bowing to superstition is almost imprinted in my DNA. I’ve fought it for years, and I think I have it mostly under control. But, what about you? Do you still avoid crossing paths with a black cat? Do you throw salt over your left shoulder? Have you asked yourself why? Perhaps a look at the origins of popular superstitions will put things into perspective.

The View From Across The Counter There is a time-honored trope in the retail business that the customer is always right. I vigorously disagree. If that were true, then why do employees get any training in the career of their choice? Close the colleges, trash the trade schools, and show up at your job at 9am. After all, the customer is always right. Why gather any experience in your chosen field?

Fleming County Judge-Executive expresses concern over industrial solar Industrial solar farms could soon be built in Mason County, and — depending on who you ask — the industry could create a huge windfall for some residents or could lead to lower property values, destruction of the county’s aesthetic value and environmental dangers.