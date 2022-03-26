Bundy retiring, Lady Royals back on the coaching search For the third time in three seasons, Mason County’s girls basketball team will have a new head coach on the sidelines.

Johnson K’s 16, HRs in Bracken’s win over Mason BROOKSVILLE — Ella Johnson and her Bracken County teammates had thought about this day for quite some time.

Beshear signs bill giving COVID-related relief to businesses FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law Thursday a business-backed bill providing another round of coronavirus-related relief to Kentucky employers on their unemployment insurance tax assessments.

Michigan law adds mandatory reporters after Nassar scandal LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Physical and occupational therapists and athletic trainers will now be required to report suspected child abuse or neglect under a new Michigan law that follows the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.