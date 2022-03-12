Home Special Sections TV Week ~ March 12, 2022 Special Sections TV Week ~ March 12, 2022 March 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/uchq View Comments Editor's Picks Highway advisory for Lewis County Ledger Independent - July 8, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — State highway crews in Lewis County will temporarily close part of Kentucky 1021 (Briary Road) next week for drainage repairs. RCS student wins KidSpirit Award Ledger Independent - July 7, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County student recently won a 2023 KidSpirit Award in the art category. Suspect arrested after Sunday shooting Ledger Independent - July 3, 2023 A Maysville man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting on Sunday. Augusta to receive new ballfield Ledger Independent - July 1, 2023 AUGUSTA — The City of Augusta and Augusta Independent Schools has partnered with the Cincinnati Reds to utilize the team’s community funds to upgrade a local ball field. WFTM chosen as Fourth of July grand marshal Ledger Independent - July 1, 2023 WFTM has been chosen as the grand marshal for the Maysville Fourth of July parade. Load more