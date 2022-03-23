Throwback Thursday Then Tennessee coach Bruce Pearl at the Maysville Rotary Club and becoming a Kentucky Colonel in 2006. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Way too early look at the 10th With a rainy-ish day and not many baseball or softball games played in the coverage area, why not some more talk about basketball? It is March after all and while the high school hoops season just ended, Madness still lives on in the college landscape.

MCTC names three finalists for prez/CEO The search for a new president for Maysville Community and Technical College has entered the home stretch.

THE AMISH COOK To any of you who have long days and wish for more to do, I wish you could have been here to watch all the action at our house this last week. It’s not just been action from six young children. We’ve had two work nights for the youth who helped clear out the shop and mulch flower beds and around our pine trees. The church ladies came to help wash walls and windows. Daniel has been putting in new flooring to replace our old chipped one, and the list goes on.

History tells us to take tyrants like Putin seriously The world seemed surprised when Hitler annexed the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia in 1938. More surprised when he invaded Poland in 1939 and flabbergasted when he marched into the Soviet Union in 1941.

And the winner is phonics Debates about reading go back centuries. In the 1800s, Horace Mann, the father of the public-school movement in the United States, denounced the idea of teaching children that letters represent sounds. By the 1980s, the debate was so intense that people referred to it as “the reading war.” It was phonics versus whole language.