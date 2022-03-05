Lewis County District Court March 1, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Benton heads up local FSA office Ben Benton has accepted the position as county executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Bracken, Mason, and Robertson counties.

How Much is Freedom Worth? In America we pursue the occupation of our choice. That doesn’t mean we always like our jobs but we can choose to pursue another career or several different careers. We can choose our state, community and house. That doesn’t mean we can easily afford to live where we choose but we are free to pursue life in another neighborhood if we want to work toward such a move.

No, Crystal Ball Is Not Lucille’s Sister It’s that time again. Break out the moldy bones of 16th-century French prophet Nostradamus, dust them off, and see what they have to say.

Wars and rumors of wars History’s tyrants have at least one thing in common – their willingness to destroy and slaughter anything and anyone who stands in the way of conquest. This is not new. From Genghis Khan to Adolph Hitler to Vladimir Putin, civilization’s greatest monsters have always been able to justify unspeakable atrocities in the name of imperial expansion.

President Biden’s nothing address Last week we wondered what President Biden was going to say in his first State of the Union address that was new, upbeat or important.

Being happy is being healthy “A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” Proverbs 17:22