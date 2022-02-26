We all face challenges Everyone will face insurmountable challenges in life. The price of longevity is heartache, opposition, failures, grief and life events that come out of nowhere. Life is filled with the death of loved ones, financial ups and downs, daily health challenges and world events that impact us whether we like them or not.

Lewis County Circuit Court Feb. 16, Judge Brian C. McCloud presiding:

Sin-ectomy with the Good Doctor “Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.” Proverbs 28:13

Lions Club holds February meeting Thursday, Feb. 17 Maysville Lions President, Angela Jett, welcomed a long-time friend to our club, Marty Mastin.

Wamsleyinitiated into Omicron Delta Kappa Anne Wamsley, a native of Maysville, was recently initiated into the Bellarmine University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 265 new initiates from nine universities during January 2022.

Brooks fires up ‘Breds, take 38th over Robertson FALMOUTH — Terence Brooks is usually cool, calm and collective on the sidelines.