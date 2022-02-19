Ripped (Off) From Today’s Headlines Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s time once again to share with you items of interest I have gleaned from the Internet. And unlike the news from satire sites like the Babylon Bee, which recently ran the headline, “Researchers Determine The Science Has Changed After Carefully Examining Poll Numbers,” the stories I bring you are absolutely true…as far as I know.

The state of our Union is sorry My son Cameron and I can hardly wait for President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address.

Lewis County District Court Feb. 1, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Dear American Truckers, God bless you and please keep driving Grocery store shelves are not like they used to be. Before the pandemic there was plenty of whatever we typically wanted. It’s not like that today.

A lesson from my muted calico “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. John 16:33