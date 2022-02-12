February 12, 2022
CrossPoint Community Church in Maysville will host a super guest for Super Bowl Sunday.
The longer President Biden lingers in the vicinity of a live microphone, the higher the probability for mischief and yes, entertainment. Given enough time, he may even accidentally recite Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities in its entirety.
It’s not masks that those rebel Canadian truckers are against.
“Then they asked him, “What must we do to do the works God requires?” Jesus answered, “The work of God is this: to believe in the one he has sent.” John 6:28-29
“Howdy,” was a common everyday word where I grew up. Raised on old Stidham, now known as Milo road in rural Appalachia, I spent a lot of time at my Grandpa and Grandma Hinkle’s store. People came and went buying gasoline, sandwich meat, snacks or groceries for the week. There were cane bottom chairs in the store. Often people would sit and chat for a while.
Mason County picked the wrong time to go cold in a loss to Nicholas County Friday night at The Fieldhouse.
The Fleming County High School Swim Team, coached by head coach Austin Hart and assistant Lisa Grannis, participated in the KHSAA Region 9 Swim Championships on February 6 & 7 on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Two individual Panther swimmers and a pair of relay teams advanced to championship heats with two swimmers advancing to state competition.
1st Annual River City Classic Youth Tournament
