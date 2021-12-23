Home Special Sections 2021 Best of the Best WINNERS! Special Sections 2021 Best of the Best WINNERS! December 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/tcki View Comments Editor's Picks MSU receives multi-million-dollar estate gift for construction management Ledger Independent - January 16, 2023 The MSU Foundation has announced an estate gift valued at nearly $3 million dollars, the largest estate gift in the school’s 135-year history. The donation is from the estate of Dr. Staley F. Adams and his wife, Grace Adams. FCHS Academic Team hosts state’s largest tournament Ledger Independent - January 16, 2023 For the 21st time since 1999, the Fleming County High School Academic Panthers hosted the Fleming County Academic Tournament. CASA 25th Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser set Ledger Independent - January 14, 2023 The Court Appointed Special Advocates Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Commission considers regulating short-term rentals Ledger Independent - January 14, 2023 Discussion centered around short-term rentals in Maysville and possible regulation of the business arrangements during Maysville City Commission Thursday. Free women’s self defense seminar set Ledger Independent - January 13, 2023 Maysville Hands of Hope is teaming up with Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy for the second year to hold a women’s only self-protection seminar. Load more