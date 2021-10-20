Home Special Sections Seasons Fall Home Special Sections Seasons Fall Home October 20, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/gfkz View Comments Editor's Picks Day 5: Brandi Courtney-Feagan Ledger Independent - September 25, 2024 AUGUSTA — The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Team LUMA places in Japanese Championships Ledger Independent - September 22, 2024 Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy returned to Maysville after visiting the home of karate and placing in the Japanese Championships. HB2: How it would affect public and private education Ledger Independent - September 22, 2024 AUGUSTA — State Rep. William Lawrence recently spoke on House Bill 2, a bill that may affect the funding of private schools in Kentucky, at an Augusta Independent School Board meeting. Kirker bridge future hangs in the balance Ledger Independent - September 20, 2024 WEST UNION, Ohio — A public meeting will be held on Sept. 24 pertaining to the future of the historical Kirker Bridge in Adams County. Day 4: Annalee Whitten Ledger Independent - September 18, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Load more