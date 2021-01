Sanctity of Human Life Sunday has become a day when churches all over the country recognize the sanctity of the life of the unborn and unite in a stand against abortion. It is held on the third Sunday in January which is close to the day Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions were handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 1973. This year SOHL Sunday will take place on Jan. 17, 2021, and commemorates 48 years since that decision.

