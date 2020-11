Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, according to biographer Ashlee Vance, asks an interesting question to prospective employees. During the job interview, Musk will say, “You’re standing on the surface of the Earth. You walk one mile south, one mile west, and one mile north. You end up exactly where you started. Where are you?” I’ll let you ponder it for a bit before I give you the answer.

[…]