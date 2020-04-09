District baseball/softball tournament scores 37th District Baseball at Campbell County

Polar Bears miss chances, drop quarterfinal to Montgomery CYNTHIANA — The second day of the 10th Region Tournament Quarterfinals featured the Montgomery County Indians defeating the Bracken County Polar Bears, 4-3.

Lewis tops Boyd, on to 16th Region final LICKING RIVER — Boyd County had one final rally left on Tuesday night.

Johnson perfect, Lady Bears dominate 39th Talk about a changing of the guard with emphasis.

Shelter Dogs of the Week MAYSVILLE — These beauties are short and sweet. Meet Cotton and Amy!

4H targets 5 to 7 year-olds with various experiences Recently, 4H Cloverbud leader, Kristi Berrett went over the layers of the ground and what artifacts 4Hers could find. They experienced a pretend dig (in a solo cup) where they found several different pretend treasures and at the bottom layer they found their own Arrowhead to take home and hopefully start a collection. For more information about the Mason County Cloverbuds or any of the other clubs, contact, Trever Cole at 606-564-6808.

Maysville celebrates its shipbuilding era with a historical marker MAYSVILLE—Maysville boasts layer upon layer of intriguing history but seldom do locals talk about its shipbuilding past. With the placement of a new historical marker at Limestone Landing, that’s about to change.