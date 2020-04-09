May 25, 2022
10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY
May 25, 2022
37th District Baseball at Campbell County
May 25, 2022
CYNTHIANA — The second day of the 10th Region Tournament Quarterfinals featured the Montgomery County Indians defeating the Bracken County Polar Bears, 4-3.
May 24, 2022
LICKING RIVER — Boyd County had one final rally left on Tuesday night.
May 24, 2022
Talk about a changing of the guard with emphasis.
May 24, 2022
MAYSVILLE — These beauties are short and sweet. Meet Cotton and Amy!
May 24, 2022
Recently, 4H Cloverbud leader, Kristi Berrett went over the layers of the ground and what artifacts 4Hers could find. They experienced a pretend dig (in a solo cup) where they found several different pretend treasures and at the bottom layer they found their own Arrowhead to take home and hopefully start a collection. For more information about the Mason County Cloverbuds or any of the other clubs, contact, Trever Cole at 606-564-6808.
May 24, 2022
MAYSVILLE—Maysville boasts layer upon layer of intriguing history but seldom do locals talk about its shipbuilding past. With the placement of a new historical marker at Limestone Landing, that’s about to change.
May 24, 2022
From beginning to end, it was all Bracken County.
May 24, 2022
The St. Patrick Lady Saints had been the superior team over Augusta all season long, and it didn’t stop in the district tournament.