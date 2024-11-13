Fisher is a young, handsome boy whose breed mix is anyone’s guess. The iPhone dog identification feature says he is a Rhodesian Ridgeback or Mountain Cur. We see a little lab in there. Regardless of his mix, he’s an adorable boy.

Fisher is good with other dogs and loves to play. He loves toys and will play a little fetch. This guy is also good with children who visit the shelter. The shelter team believes he may already be housetrained, as he keeps his kennel clean and only does his business outside. Fisher is well on his way to being leash-trained. He is affectionate and enjoys cuddle time with shelter staff and volunteers. Fisher is well-behaved, listens well, and is highly trainable.

Fisher was found as a stray near Skipper’s River Café and Steamboat Marina in Maysville. Skipper, who was found with him, has been accepted by Stray Animal Adoption Program rescue. Fisher still needs a home of his own. Scan the QR code beside his picture and apply to adopt this good boy now!

The shelter had a good turnout for free microchipping sponsored by Rock 4 Rescue at the Open House event on Saturday, 11/2/2024. All microchips implanted in our shelter dogs and community dogs at the event come from Home Again Pet Recovery. The microchips are all registered with Home Again. If your lost pet is found and scanned, Home Again will locate your pet’s microchip ID number in the National Pet Recovery Database and contact you to let you know where your pet is.

Microchips are a backup to a collar and tag and are essential to a lost pet’s safe and prompt return. A pet microchip is the size of a grain of rice and emits a low radio frequency that communicates a number to a special scanning device. It is implanted into the fatty tissue between your pet’s shoulder blades. Veterinarians and animal shelters have special scanners that will display the microchip number. Dogs that come to our shelter are scanned at least three times over their entire body, just in case the microchip, if present, has migrated. There are minimal risks to microchipping your pets. The reward of microchipping is often prompt reunification if your pet is lost. Discuss microchipping your pets with your veterinarian.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Rock 4 Rescue is also sponsoring adoption fees for veterans through 11/16/2024. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.