Emily (Dixie) has experienced a significant glow-up since coming to the shelter in July. This girl was underweight, lethargic, and missing much of her fur on intake. A shelter team member fostered her for a few weeks. She recovered beautifully! Now that her fur has filled in, we believe she is a labrador retriever mix. Her soulful eyes will melt your heart regardless of her breed mix!

Emily is very sweet, calm, and friendly. She prefers older children and low-energy dogs. This girl is already housebroken and crate-trained. She is intelligent and knows several commands, including “sit,” “shake,” “five,” and “speak.” Her foster mother also learned she is not a fan of cats. If you want to adopt Emily, scan the QR code beside her picture for more information and apply to adopt her now!

The shelter team held a Meet and Greet event at the Saint Patrick School Fall Festival on Sunday, 9/8/2024. We were all overwhelmed by the generosity and helpfulness of the festival attendees. All the dogs we brought to this event received so much love and attention. The students were all motivated to learn about the dogs and help with walks. Several expressed interest in volunteering and adopting as well. They all impressed us, and we look forward to their involvement with the shelter dogs as volunteers. There were two adoptions due to this event, Wendy and Sirus! Anytime a shelter dog finds a home because of an event, we consider it a great success!

Upcoming Events:

· 10/19/2024 from 12 PM to 2:30 PM – Mason County Animal Shelter Open House festivities include food, free dog microchipping for Mason County residents, Pup-casso painting, Jack O’Lantern contest, door prizes, and a bourbon barrel dog feeder raffle.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.