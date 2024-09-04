Tyson is arguably the most photogenic dog we have had at the shelter. He poses for the camera like a model! You may remember him patiently riding in the red wagon in the Maysville 4th of July parade this summer. He also met many people at Maysville Oktoberfest. His behavior was perfect at both events!

Tyson gets along well with other dogs at the shelter. He is very social and loves to cuddle and give hugs! Tyson is also intelligent. He knows his name and the sit, come, and stay commands. He listens well and is easily corrected. His favorite toys are bones! His best traits are he is already potty trained and loves to take baths! He enjoys swimming too!

Despite being one of the best boys ever, Tyson has been overlooked for adoption and will be in the shelter for one year as of 9/10/2024. He spent some time in a foster home. From that experience, we learned he needs to be crated when his owners are sleeping and when no one is home to keep him out of trouble. We believe he has some herding dog instincts, as he likes to chase cats and cattle. Escaping his yard to chase cattle landed him in the shelter. He needs a fur-ever family that will provide a securely fenced yard or leashed daily walks (using a harness), playtime, and lots of love. If you can provide that, scan the QR code beside his picture and apply to adopt him now!

Mason County Animal Shelter is participating in the Clear the Shelters national event for the second year in a row. This year, all adoption fees are waived through 9/10/2024. Clear the Shelters is an initiative by NBCUniversal to raise awareness of shelter pets, increase adoptions, and promote donations. More than one million pets have been adopted thanks to Clear the Shelters since 2015. Learn more about this initiative on their website: https://www.cleartheshelters.com/.

Upcoming Events:

· 9/14/2024 and 9/15/2024 – Visit the Rock 4 Rescue / Mason County Animal Shelter booth at the Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are waived through 9/10/2024 during the Clear the Shelters national event. Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can

donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.