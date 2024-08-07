Jefferson has a big smile that matches his personality! He is goofy and playful. Jeffy likes to play with toys but hasn’t figured out he should bring the ball back during fetch. He gets along well with other dogs at the shelter and adores the older kids who visit the shelter. This guy is also affectionate and cuddly. He gives the best big, sloppy kisses! We believe he is potty trained, as he keeps his kennel clean. He is also intelligent and already knows the “sit” command. When you meet him, his big grin will win you over!

Jefferson was dragging a leash when he was found as a stray. His owners did not reclaim him. He deserves paw-rents who will match his loving personality. If you can provide that for him, scan the QR code by his picture and apply to adopt him now!

The 3rd annual Rock 4 Rescue benefit concert featuring Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute and Rebel Sound Club is at Washington Opera House this Saturday, 8/10/2024. Rock 4 Rescue partnered with the Maysville Players for this event, and the Players will benefit from bar sales. Doors will open at 5 PM for VIP ticket holders and at 7 PM for concert goers. Freakdaddy from Classic Rock 92.1 in Lexington will be the emcee.

If you do not have a ticket yet, do not worry. You can purchase your ticket online or at the Rock 4 Rescue / Mason County Animal Shelter booth at Maysville Oktoberfest on Friday, 8/9/2024, from 5 PM to 10 PM and Saturday, 8/10/2024, from 12 PM to 4 PM. You can also purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win an Old Pogue Bourbon basket or a bourbon barrel dog feeder at the booth. Available tickets are limited, so do not wait! You do not want to miss this show! Proceeds from this event will benefit homeless and at-risk pets in Mason County, Kentucky. Visit www.rock4rescue.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.