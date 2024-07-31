Sweet Sundae is a perfect-sized dog. At only 28 pounds, she can snuggle in your lap, go for walks, or run with you! Sundae is very easy to walk on a leash. She loves kids and gets along well with other dogs. The shelter team also suspects she is housetrained because she keeps her kennel clean. Her gorgeous blue eyes are mesmerizing and match her beautiful personality! Whoever adopts this girl will be so lucky!

Sundae’s namesake is Ronald McDonald’s dog. She was found as a stray at Maysville McDonald’s. She would love a fur-ever home that will take her through the drive-thru for the occasional chicken nuggets! If you are interested in adopting her, scan the QR code beside her picture to learn more about her and apply to adopt her now!

Mason County Animal Shelter is thankful to our rescue partners, who accept so many of our county’s unwanted dogs. From 1/1/2024 to 6/30/2024, 74 dogs left the shelter to go to rescue organizations that thoroughly vet them and find them homes. There have already been 20 rescue transfers for July as of the 27th, including four two-week-old puppies that MCAS Fosterers diligently cared for before they went to Adopt a Pit Rescue (two of them are pictured). We want to thank these rescue partners who have accepted Mason County Animal Shelter dogs so far in 2024: Adopt-a-Pit, Adoption First Rescue of KY, Barely Used Pets, Beagles R Us, Bluegrass Doberman Rescue, Cincinnati Lab Rescue, Frankie’s Furry Friends Rescue, Greater Dayton Lab Rescue, HART Animal Rescue, National Great Pyrenees Rescue, River Cities Bully Buddies, Stray Animal Adoption Program (SAAP), Stop the Suffering, League for Animal Welfare, and Woodstock Animal Foundation. We also thank our volunteer transporters, including Jim and Susan Sandlin, Dana Casey, Jane Shoemaker, Rebecca Cartmell, and Barb Bern, who have safely delivered many dogs to our rescue partners.

If you would like to foster puppies or any of the fantastic dogs at the shelter, go to the shelter to apply or fill out the application online via this link: https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice?account=mcas&method=online_form_html&formid=42. The shelter provides all supplies and food.

Upcoming Events:

· 8/9/2024-8/10/2024: Visit the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue booth at Oktoberfest in downtown Maysville! We will be selling raffle tickets for a gorgeous bourbon barrel dog feeder and a bourbon basket from Old Pogue Distillery!

· 8/10/2024 at 8 PM: Rock 4 Rescue’s benefit concert at Washington Opera House featuring Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC & Rebel Sound Club! Special Guest Emcee, “Freakdaddy” from Classic Rock 92.1! All proceeds benefit MCAS dogs and at-risk pets! Maysville Players will benefit from bar sales that evening. Go to www.rock4rescue.com or visit our booth at Oktoberfest for more information and to purchase tickets!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of

spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.