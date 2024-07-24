Turbo is one lucky hound! He was found by good Samaritans, who took him to a veterinarian. The veterinarian scanned him for a microchip, which he did not have. An examination and bloodwork revealed Turbo had Lyme disease, a disease spread by ticks. He was started on a daily antibiotic, which should clear the infection. Luckily for Turbo, Lyme disease is not contagious, so he can play with his dog friends at the shelter! Turbo was also underweight upon intake and has already started to gain weight. With his excellent appetite and love of treats, he should be able to reach his normal weight in no time!

Turbo’s finders could not keep him permanently and brought him to the shelter. He has shown his wonderful, goofy personality to the shelter team! He even talks to people sometimes with a “bow wow wow!” This guy has the softest, floppiest ears that perfectly frame his face! He is excellent at walking on a leash, loves attention, and is great with other dogs and kids! If you want to adopt this handsome hound, scan the QR code beside his picture to apply for him now!

Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) 525.135, also known as “Ethan’s Law,” named for a rescued dog who nearly died from neglect and starvation, went into effect on July 15, 2024. This law defines the torture of a dog or cat as a class D felony in the state of Kentucky. The law defines torture as “situations where the extreme physical pain, serious physical injury or infirmity, or death results from the restraint of a dog or a cat.” Dog fighting is also a class D felony per KRS 525.125. An individual convicted of a class D felony in Kentucky may face one to five years in state prison. All Kentucky Revised Statutes are available to read on this website: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/law/statutes/.

Upcoming Events:

· 8/9/2024-8/10/2024: Visit the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue booth at Oktoberfest in downtown Maysville! We will be selling raffle tickets for a gorgeous bourbon barrel dog feeder and a bourbon basket from Old Pogue Distillery!

· 8/10/2024 at 8 PM: Rock 4 Rescue’s benefit concert at Washington Opera House featuring Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC & Rebel Sound Club! Special Guest Emcee, “Freakdaddy” from Classic Rock 92.1! All proceeds benefit MCAS dogs and at-risk pets! Maysville Players will benefit from bar sales that evening. Go to www.rock4rescue.com or visit our booth at Oktoberfest for more information and to purchase tickets!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.