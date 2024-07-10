Silly Goose is a sweet boy who is very social! He enjoys sitting beside you or in your lap while being petted. Goose gets along great with other dogs at the shelter. His best dog friend is Tyson, another shelter dog. Goose is brilliant, treat motivated, and eager to learn. He enjoys going for walks. He also loves children, including shelter volunteer Persefonie, who provided information about his personality for this article.

Goose came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed by his owner. This loving boy deserves the best fur-ever home. If you can provide that, scan the QR code beside his picture to learn more about him and apply to adopt him now!

Between 1/1/2024 and 6/30/2024, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) received and addressed 946 calls and completed 276 field responses. As a result, the ACO brought 112 dogs to the shelter. ACO dog intakes were as follows: stay or at-large-owned dogs – 58%, abuse/neglect – 14%, owner surrender – 18%, abandoned – 5%, dog bite – 4%, and sick/injured – 1%.

The ACO strives to reunite dogs with their owners in the field whenever possible to conserve shelter space and resources for dogs in need. Field reunification is a best practice identified by leading shelter experts, as once dogs enter the shelter system, their chances of being reclaimed by their owner are only around 17% per Human Animal Support Services. Our county’s ACO provides owners with support and resources to enable pets to be where they want to be: in their homes with their loving families! Only when an owner cannot meet a dog’s needs or an owner cannot be identified is the dog taken to the shelter.

There is only one ACO on duty for Mason County at a time. During periods when there are multiple incoming calls, the ACO on duty may need to triage calls and respond to the most

urgent calls first. Messages and tags on social media are unreliable and may result in your concern not being seen or addressed. It is crucial that you contact the ACO via one of these options:

· Non-urgent needs – Complete the online Mason County KY Animal Assistance Form, available on the Mason County website and Mason County Animal Shelter Facebook page. After completing this form, you will receive an immediate email with links to resources. If these resources do not meet your needs, the ACO or a shelter team member will contact you as soon as possible.

· Urgent/immediate needs – Call the ACO at 606-584-4071.

· Emergencies – Dial 911.

Upcoming Events:

· 8/9/2024-8/10/2024: Visit the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue booth at Oktoberfest in downtown Maysville! We will be selling raffle tickets for a gorgeous bourbon barrel dog feeder and a bourbon basket from Old Pogue Distillery!

· 8/10/2024 at 8 PM: Rock 4 Rescue’s benefit concert at Washington Opera House featuring Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC & Rebel Sound Club! Special Guest Emcee, “Freakdaddy” from Classic Rock 92.1! All proceeds benefit MCAS dogs and at-risk pets! Maysville Players will benefit from bar sales that evening. Go to www.rock4rescue.com or visit our booth at Oktoberfest for more information and to purchase tickets!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees

are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for five dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.