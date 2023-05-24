Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. Considering the wide variety of breeds, sizes, ages, and personalities of dogs available at shelters for a low cost, why buy from a breeder, pet shop, or puppy mill? Area shelters are currently overwhelmed and by adopting, you open space for another dog who might desperately need it.

At the Mason County Animal Shelter, you’ll have the pleasure of meeting Chewy. This handsome boy is a herding-dog type mix who weighs 62 pounds. Chewy has herding behaviors and is a little shy in the shelter but warmed up quickly to people and dogs in his previous foster home. He also interacted well with a cat at the veterinarian’s office. He is very timid around

small children and would do best in a home with older children. He will need a patient, loving adopter who will give him time to adjust to his new home. Chewy is fully vaccinated and neutered. He’s available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

While you’re at the MCAS, ask to see Archie. This cute guy is 2 years old and 52 pounds. He gets along well with cats and other dogs. Archie has a sweet personality and would love to find his forever family. He’s vaccinated, neutered, and available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

If you’re in Lewis County, stop by their shelter and ask about Tracker. This male Treeing Walker Coonhound is a handsome fellow. He is super chill and very gentle with children. Tracker loves affection and now that he is retired from hunting, he’s looking for a home where he can relax and enjoy sunny days in a fenced-in yard. Tacker is great with dogs, but hasn’t been tested with cats.

This sweet guy has been in the shelter for over a month and is done with kennel living. Tracker wants a family of his own. He’s neutered and current on vaccines. His adoption fee is $65 and an application through the Friends of Lewis County Ky Animal Shelter is required. Come and meet this gentle sweetheart at Tractor Supply in Maysville on May 27 during a special adoption event.

Macie is another Lewis County Animal Shelter pup who is currently in a foster home. She is a female Pitbull mix and almost 5 months old. Macie has shorter legs and appears that she’ll be a smaller-sized adult. Volunteers say this cutie is one smart cookie. She likes to play with other dogs and loves to cuddle. Macie is not quite housetrained but is working on it. This energetic girl enjoys toys and a soft bed. She’s vaccinated and spayed. Her adoption fee is $65, and she’ll be available for a meet and greet at the Lewis County adoption event being held at Tractor Supply in Maysville on May 27.

When you’re ready to welcome a new fur baby into your life, you’re invited to stop by one of the local shelter facilities—or all of them—to meet your next furry family member.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to visit the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected]. Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats.

Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have set up an Amazon gift registry on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to foster families.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors, and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. You can also donate to the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals through the HSBT to help with their rescue efforts. Just make a notation for your donation to go to Friends’ Rescue.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets.

You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

The HSBT is offering a brand new spay/neuter assistance program called the Transport Assistance Program (TAP). Volunteers will take Mason County cats to Noble View Veterinary clinic in Georgetown, Kentucky early in the morning and return them to their owners that same evening. Each cat will be spayed or neutered and will also receive its rabies vaccine and pain medication if needed.

The cost for TAP is $20 and is non-refundable. This charge is to secure appointments, which are scarce. If you don’t show up at the designated meeting place on time, you forfeit the $20 fee. All the money raised goes to the HSBT. Participants are required to have their cat secured in a cat carrier.

TAP started in January and has already spayed/neutered dozens of cats through the program.

These cats will no longer contribute to the cat overpopulation in Mason County. The program is only for felines currently.

If you’d like to get your cat on the list, reach out to Jennifer Taylor on Facebook or the HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected]. The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected].

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at

[email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information, and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption.

You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter information. You can donate to the Robertson County shelter animals through Purple Paws Rescue, a non-profit organization, at https://msha.ke/rcaspurplepaws. There are always friendly and adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!