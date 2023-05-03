If you’re looking for a handsome, easy-going fellow for your new best friend, head over to the Mason County Animal Shelter to meet Archie. This playful 2 year old weighs 52 pounds and gets along with other dogs at the shelter. He ignored the cats in his foster home and is a good boy. Archie is neutered, fully vaccinated, and ready for a home to call his own. He’s available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

Another MCAS resident is Paisley. She’s a friendly 1-year-old girl who would enjoy a visit from you. Paisley loves to cuddle and play. She’s spayed, fully vaccinated, and available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

Duke is also waiting for his forever family at the MCAS. He’s an affectionate 2-year-old who has fun with other dogs and loves people. This cute boy weighs only 44 pounds. He’s neutered, fully vaccinated, and available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

At the Bracken County Animal Shelter, you’ll find the famous Vixen. This gorgeous black retriever mix female made a name for herself on Facebook after numerous attempts by people to catch the feral stray during frigid temperatures. It was teamwork that finally got Vixen off the Maysville streets and into the BCAS where Robbin Snapp, shelter manager, began the long process of teaching the beautiful dog that humans aren’t so bad. After a lot of training, Vixen is a completely different dog than the one captured this past winter.

“Vixen is now ready for her forever home,” Snapp confirmed.

Snapp went on to say that Vixen is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and would do OK with another dog or by herself. She’s scared of cats but has shown no aggression towards them.

“Vixen needs a calm home that can be dedicated to getting her comfortable with a new life,” Snapp explained.

Vixen is available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. Considering the wide variety of breeds, sizes, ages, and personalities of dogs available at shelters for a low cost, why buy from a breeder, pet shop, or puppy mill? Area shelters are currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open space for another dog who might desperately need it.

When you’re ready to welcome a new fur baby into your life, you’re invited to stop by one of the local shelter facilities—or all of them—to meet your next furry family member.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to visit the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have set up an Amazon gift registry on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to foster families.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. You can also donate to the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals through the HSBT to help with their rescue efforts. Just make a notation for your donation to go to Friends’ Rescue.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

The HSBT is offering a brand new spay/neuter assistance program called the Transport Assistance Program (TAP). Volunteers will take Mason County cats to Noble View Veterinary Clinic in Georgetown, Kentucky early in the morning and return them to their owners that same evening. Each cat will be spayed or neutered and will also receive its rabies vaccine and pain medication if needed.

The cost for TAP is $20 and is non-refundable. This charge is to secure appointments, which are scarce. If you don’t show up at the designated meeting place on time, you forfeit the $20 fee. All the money raised goes to the HSBT. Participants are required to have their cat secured in a cat carrier.

TAP started in January and has already spayed/neutered 40 cats through the program. These cats will no longer contribute to the cat overpopulation in Mason County. The program is only for felines currently.

If you’d like to get your cat on the list, reach out to Jennifer Taylor on Facebook or the HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information, and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption.

You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter information. There are always friendly and adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!