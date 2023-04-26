Freya is a chubby, adorable girl waiting for her forever home at the Mason County Animal Shelter. She’s 3 years old and weighs 85 pounds. Freya gets along great with dogs and cats. This friendly girl is spayed and fully vaccinated. She may have some eyesight issues and seems to have difficulty seeing in the dark. Due to this, shelter staff recommends a home with older children. Freya is also housebroken and recently was given glowing reviews when she stayed in a foster home. She is available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

Wrigley used to be called Rascal and after being adopted from the MCAS last year, he’s back through no fault of his own. This handsome boy is around three years old and 42 pounds. He’s friendly and loves to play with other dogs. Wrigley is always happy and ready for fun. He’s also neutered, vaccinated, and waiting for his forever family. Wrigley is available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

If you’re searching for a all-around perfect dog, stop by the Bracken County Animal Shelter and ask to meet Diamond. This pretty girl is 9 months old and loves to walk on a leash. Diamond enjoys playtime with other dogs and is friendly with cats. She’s housebroken and looks forward to cuddling. Diamond is a shelter staff favorite and is excited to have visitors. She’s available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

Also, at the BCAS, you’ll find two of the cutest hounds around. Rufus and Rhianna are happy-go-lucky carefree youngsters. All they want is lots of love, some fresh air, exercise, and soft beds. Even though they look like twins, they don’t have to be adopted together. Rufus and Rhianna been neutered and spayed. They’re ready for their next adventure, hopefully with you.

The face of rescue is a picture of a dog who after many months or even years of living in a shelter is finally free! It’s a photograph of a relaxed canine with a full belly, enjoying a plush couch, and receiving lots of attention from new owners.

You might have heard about the unwanted pet crisis currently happening across the U.S. The problem began with overbreeding and acquiring extra pets during the Covid pandemic. Some people didn’t understand a dog’s exercise and nutritional requirements or the high cost of pet ownership. The fee for spaying or neutering a pet is rising, adding to unplanned litters of puppies and kittens. These factors have created a situation where there are more dogs and cats needing

homes than there are people wishing to adopt. Shelters, rescues, and fosters are full. Sadly, some municipalities are resorting to euthanasia because there isn’t any more room in their facilities and the animals just keep coming.

“Rescue,” is a broadly defined word. When we’re talking about shelters or local animal groups, it’s literally what’s happening. Volunteers gather information, pictures, and videos of dogs to send to a variety of larger rescue organizations. Then they wait.

Some rescues are breed or species specific and it’s important to form relationships with as many people in the rescue world as possible to have the best chance of placing a dog or cat.

Once an animal is accepted by a rescue organization, transport is arranged by volunteers. If the nimal hasn’t already been spayed or neutered by the volunteers, the rescue will take care of that and any other medical needs the animal might have.

A dog will be tested with people, other dogs, and cats to determine its personality and the best potential home placement. It will also be checked for any food aggression or behavioral issues.

Sometimes a dog will need additional training or grooming which the rescue will provide. Most rescues have several foster families within their organization. The rescue provides the foster family with food, kitty litter, flea and tick medications, medical supplies, toys, and anything else they may need, so the family can focus on taking care of their new charge and making the dog or cat more adoptable. The arrangement isn’t financially draining for the foster family.

Some animals coming out of the shelter have issues, whether medical or behavioral, and foster homes give the animals time to decompress from their time in the shelter system, recover, and be trained so that they can be successfully adopted.

When adopting from a rescue organization, you’ll fill out a lengthy application that helps administrators place the right dog or cat with the best fitting new pet parent. You’ll get an animal that is fixed, medicated, clean, microchipped, and well-behaved. Adoption fees vary from rescue to rescue but are usually a lot less than you’d pay if you had those services done yourself.

Rescue organizations also work to educate the public about problems with overpopulation and animal neglect. They advocate spaying and neutering, often through community programs.

Rescue personnel can point a new pet owner in the right direction for low-cost spay/neuter or obedience classes.

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. Considering the wide variety of breeds, sizes, ages, and personalities of dogs available at shelters for a low cost, why buy from a breeder, pet shop, or puppy mill? Area shelters are currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open space for another dog who might desperately need it.

When you’re ready to welcome a new fur baby into your life, you’re invited to stop by one of the local shelter facilities—or all of them—to meet your next best friend.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to meet the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have set up an Amazon donation registry on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to foster families and to transport dogs and cats to rescue.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. You can also donate to the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals through the HSBT. Just make a notation for your donation to go to Friends’ Rescue.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption.

You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter information. There are always friendly and adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!