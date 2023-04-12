Are you looking for a fun-loving athletic hound to go jogging or hiking with? Make plans to stop by the Mason County Animal Shelter to meet Trigger then. This friendly boy is 79 pounds and loves to play with the female dogs at the shelter. He’s 3 1/2 years old and already neutered and fully vaccinated. Trigger is available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

Delilah is a pretty girl who is also waiting for her forever family at the MCAS. She’s around 1 year old and weighs 50 pounds. Delilah is a little timid when she first meets you, but warms up quickly. She has lots of energy and loves other dogs. Delilah is scheduled to be spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations and deworming. She’s available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

If a big baby girl would fit in nicely at your place, you’ll have to meet Harriet at the MCAS. This adorable black and white dog is roughly 7 months old and weighs 37 pounds. Harriet found herself in the shelter as a stray and was never reclaimed. She is good with other dogs and sweet with shelter staff but can be timid at times. Delilah needs gentle coaxing and lots of treats. She was underweight when she arrived, but is eating well and steadily filling out. Harriet likes to eat alone and it’s best not to feed her around other dogs. She’s spayed, vaccinated, and ready for adoption, a foster home, or rescue.

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. Considering the wide variety of breeds, sizes, ages, and personalities of dogs available at shelters for a low cost, why buy from a breeder, pet shop, or puppy mill? Area shelters are currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open space for another dog who might desperately need it.

When you’re ready to welcome a new fur baby into your life, you’re invited to stop by one of the local shelter facilities—or all of them—to meet your next best friend.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to meet the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have set up an Amazon donation registry on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their foster charges and to transport dogs and cats to rescue.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. You can also donate to the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals through the HSBT. Just make a notation for your donation to go to Friends’ Rescue. The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at bracke[email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption.

You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter information. There are always friendly and adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!