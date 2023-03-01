Spring is in the air and that means it’s the perfect time to add to your fur family!

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. Considering the wide variety of breeds, sizes, ages, and personalities of dogs available at shelters for a low cost, why buy from a breeder, pet shop, or puppy mill? Area county shelters are currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open space for another dog who might desperately need it.

When you’re ready to welcome a new fur baby into your life, stop by the Mason County Animal Shelter and you’ll meet Travis. This big boy is a handsome Mountain Cur. He’s around 3 years old and weighs 50 pounds. Travis is friendly with children. He gets along fine with female dogs, but pickier about his male friends. He’s not a good fit for a home with cats, but perfect for a high energy family or an individual who loves hiking in the woods. Travis is a sporting dog and he

wants a job to do. He was found alone and starving on a country road and a good Samaritan took him in and got him neutered. He’s been vaccinated and dewormed and ready for his new home.

At the Bracken County Animal Shelter, you’ll find a real gem named Bullet. This 4-year-old corgi/Aussie mix is a fun little dog. Don’t let his short legs fool you, Bullet is athletic and loves going for walks. He’s great with kids and other dogs and excited to meet you.

Also, at the BCAS, you’ll be greeted by Rufus. He’s a beautiful beagle who’s around a year old. This small-sized fellow is fun-loving and up for just about anything. Rufus loves kids and other dogs.

In the Lewis County Animal Shelter, get ready for another Rufus. This good-looking boy is a coonhound/bloodhound mix and just a big baby at 8 months old. He’s good with people, dogs, and cats. Rufus needs some work on the leash and housetraining, but he’s smart and wants to please. Rufus is neutered and up to date on his shots.

A visit to a local dog park could be a blast for your fur baby and a way to exercise and socialize with other dogs. However, it can quickly turn into a bad experience, especially if you’re not prepared for potential problems.

Even well-trained dogs can become aggressive for multiple reasons. The worst scenario is where hostile behavior between dogs leads to a fight, which can easily result in serious injuries or even death. Rough play can turn violent in a flash and be especially dangerous for smaller dogs.

Make sure you’re always close by your dog at the park and watching to see if there’s any signs of aggression between him and another dog. If your dog is scrappy, it’s best if you avoid the dog park altogether. Remember, it’s your job to not only protect your precious pup, but everyone else’s.

If any playing appears to be getting out of hand, get over there and separate your dog immediately. Don’t wait for it escalate or until someone gets hurt. Also, be careful of resource guarding. Dogs will fight over toys and treats, so it’s usually best to leave those home.

Never let your fur baby close to large groups of dogs, especially if he doesn’t know them. The pack mentality is real and can lead to aggression towards a new or weaker dog. If you’re lucky enough to have a park that has separate areas for small and large dogs, adhere strictly to the guidelines for the safety of everyone’s dogs.

Be aware that not everyone who visits the dog park is a responsible pet owner. Assume that other dogs might be aggressive, and their owner might not be paying any attention to them.

It’s important to always check the perimeter fencing of the dog park you’re visiting. Make sure it’s properly fenced, and gates are latched. You don’t want your pup to escape.

The more crowded the park is, the more likely for issues to occur. Pick days of the week or times when the park will be less crowded for optimal safety.

Also consider that any place where a large group of animals congregate can pose health concerns. Infectious diseases like canine influenza, kennel cough or parvovirus can easily spread. Not every dog in a dog park is fully vaccinated and they might even be sick.

Never take a young puppy who hasn’t had its full course of vaccinations to a dog park and similarly, make sure your adult dog is up to date on his shots if he’s going to be around other dogs.

Dog parks are also a paradise for parasites, both external and internal. Use flea and tick protection before heading out. Internal parasites are mostly spread through feces, so always pick up after your dog and don’t be afraid to ask others to do so as well.

Make sure your pup gets enough water on their dog park outings and if you stay vigilant, your dog can have fun while still being safe.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to meet the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us. Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their foster charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. You can also donate to the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals through the HSBT. Just make a notation for your donation to go to Friends’ Rescue.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing brackencountyanimalshelter@yahoo.com. The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at brackencountyanimalshelter@yahoo.com.

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at lewiscountykyanimal@yahoo.com or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption.

You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are always friendly and adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!