Are you looking for a perfect partner to share your life with? Someone who’s loyal, attractive and likes to play? Then come on over to the Mason County Animal Shelter and ask to meet Ember.

This pretty girl arrived in the Mason County Animal Shelter as a stray with abrasions on her back and a few broken teeth. She received vet care and is currently in a foster home while she heals. You’ll be impressed with Ember’s good manners and friendly personality. She’s the quintessential family dog and is crate trained and good with other dogs. Ember is quiet and comes when she is called. She weighs 33 pounds and is around 3 years old. Ember is scheduled to be spayed soon. She

is available for adoption or rescue.

If Kane was a human man, he’d be unattainable to most of us. He’s drop-dead gorgeous and knows it. This handsome boy is 3 years old and has moderate energy. Kane is a perfect gentleman and gets along well with other dogs and children. He’s not as fond of cats, so a feline free home is best for him. Kane has been in the Bracken County Animal Shelter for a while and needs some love. He’s hoping you’re the one to give it to him.

Oscar is another long-term resident of the BCAS. He’s a sweet boxer mix who loves people and is great with dogs and kids. Like Kane, he’d rather not hang around kitties, but he makes up for it by walking well on a leash and being an all-around good boy. Why does Oscar keep being passed up? Robbin Snap, the shelter manager, has no clue, but she said that “everyone is missing out” on a great companion. This 2 year old is ready for his forever home.

Little Red had a rough start in life. He went into the BCAS malnourished and scared. This sweet little boy is currently gaining weight in a foster home. He’s around a year old and good with dogs and cats. Little Red is only 25 pounds, so the perfect size for a small home or apartment living. He loves going for walks, relaxing on the couch, and getting bell rubs. Little Red dreams of a forever home and hopes to meet you soon.

Animal shelters and rescue organizations are currently bursting at the seams. The cost of everything is going up and inflation is hitting pet owners hard, forcing some to surrender their pets to local animal shelters or even to turn them loose when they cannot find someone to take them quick enough.

Local shelters are receiving more animals than they’re adopting out and the situation has reached a crisis point for everyone involved in animal rescue. There’s only so much space in shelter facilities or foster homes and when there isn’t room, people resort to dumping their pets, which puts a strain on the entire community.

Authorities have stated that when the economy turns, pet owners struggle with costs, including pet food and veterinary bills. As veterinarian fees rise, people can’t afford the cost of spaying and neutering, which exacerbates the overpopulation crisis further.

To deal with the growing problem of skyrocketing inflation, some shelters are resorting to providing low-income residents with donated pet food when it’s available and rescue groups are fixing animals for free and assisting with medical treatment and feeding of strays and feral cat populations.

What can you do to help animals in need during hard financial times? Consider opening your home to a pet in need by fostering. This will open space in a shelter for another animal in desperate need. If taking in a dog or cat at this time isn’t feasible for your situation, you can make a difference by donating to local shelters and rescue organizations. Monetary gifts are always appreciated, but supplies such as food, flea medications, toys, and kitty litter are always appreciated by organizations directly involved in caring for unwanted animals and rehoming efforts.

There are so many lovely pets to pick from at area shelters and rescues and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive, and gentle dogs available.

The situation is dire for many animals. By adopting from a shelter or rescue, you’re saving a life.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to meet the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their foster charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. You can also donate to the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals through the HSBT. Just make a notation for your donation to go to Friends’ Rescue.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are always friendly and adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!